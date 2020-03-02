Global  

Music festivals and coronavirus: Will the shows still go on?

CBS News Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
After South by Southwest and two Miami music festivals were canceled as a precaution against spreading COVID-19, some music fans are calling for more events to be shut down.
Here's Why Coachella & Stagecoach May Be Moved to October | Billboard News [Video]Here's Why Coachella & Stagecoach May Be Moved to October | Billboard News

It’s not a done deal but organizers should know in about 48 hours if the festivals can be saved, say high level sources.

Ultra Music Festival Won't Issue Refunds to 2020 Miami Edition Ticket Holders | Billboard News [Video]Ultra Music Festival Won't Issue Refunds to 2020 Miami Edition Ticket Holders | Billboard News

Benefits include admission to either the 2021 or 2022 Miami festivals, discount codes for merchandise and more.

Coachella and Stagecoach 2020 Music Festivals Officially Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Put away the flower crowns. The 2020 Coachella and Stagecoach Music Festivals have officially been rescheduled over ongoing fears surrounding the coronavirus....
DJ Prateek Vats aka DRIP is all set to conquer 2020 with an impressive line-up!

Indian electronic music producer and DJ Prateek Vats, or more popularly known at his festivals as DRIP starts 2020 with a lineup of festivals like ELP music and...
