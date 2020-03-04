Shocking New Study Concludes That The “Best Case Scenario” For A COVID-19 Pandemic Is 15 Million Dead - by Michael Snyder
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () (Natural News) A new study finds that in the “best case scenario,” we might only have 15 million deaths around the world from the coronavirus. Michael Snyder from EndOfTheAmericanDream.com covers this breaking news in an outstanding article republished here with permission: Shocking New Study Concludes That The “Best Case Scenario” For A COVID-19 Pandemic Is...