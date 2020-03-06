Global  

France says 16 people have died from coronavirus: health official

Reuters Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Sixteen people in France have died from coronavirus, the head of the country's public health service, Jerome Salomon, said on Saturday, an increase of five since the previous toll.
