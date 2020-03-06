France says 16 people have died from coronavirus: health official

ThePoliticalEditor @BrexitAlex Point 2 is classic us/them. Basically France/Germany have said, we can't send Italy medical supplies be… https://t.co/GRQ618sJmr 19 hours ago

Quentin @bkrasmanmmmetal @jasonpininski @JordynneGrace But I live in France so maybe it’s different at the moment. But we h… https://t.co/TslN56FTi1 19 hours ago

❌ Chris Carson 🇬🇧 Most of the sensible people of #Sweden have already fled. Large companies need to look for stability and are leavin… https://t.co/ko9uE2f8kb 1 day ago

Alexander Seale RT @BenedictePaviot: #Coronavirus #France : “We are at the very start of this epidemic” and “85% of confirmed cases are benign” says Pdt @E… 2 days ago

Bénédicte Paviot #Coronavirus #France : “We are at the very start of this epidemic” and “85% of confirmed cases are benign” says Pdt… https://t.co/GAt58z2Jz9 2 days ago

Memnet 🥳🤩🥰☮️😊❤️❤️😍 France is doing nothing.We don’t have masks for the people or the doctors. We didn’t closed the schools, even in th… https://t.co/aWf4PEfv6M 3 days ago