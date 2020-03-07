New York declares state of emergency amid coronavirus outbreak

Mary Dawson RT @thehill: Officials have reported 76 cases of coronavirus in New York, including 10 people who are currently hospitalized, Governor Cuom… 18 seconds ago ابراهيم عبان RT @FinancialTimes: New York declares state of emergency due to coronavirus https://t.co/munfHh6XgA 1 minute ago John Brunton RT @MrsWubbleyou: New York declares a state of emergency, N. Italy goes into lockdown, UK residents stockpile toilet rolls. I still don’t g… 1 minute ago Just~a~Dad 🇺🇸✝️🇮🇱⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @BreitbartNews: As Coronavirus Cases Rise, New York State Declares Emergency https://t.co/IMBEQfCD4a 4 minutes ago Sandeep Pandey RT @moneycontrolcom: A US cruise ship hit by coronavirus was given permission late Saturday to dock, while New York announced a state of em… 5 minutes ago The Honorable Harry RT @wopper42: "Coronavirus: New York declares a state of emergency as US death toll rises" #Coronavirus https://t.co/P04drW9FMT "Venice, M… 5 minutes ago WaYs2rOcK New York governor declares coronavirus state of emergency https://t.co/wtRdCCFtEh 6 minutes ago moneycontrol A US cruise ship hit by coronavirus was given permission late Saturday to dock, while New York announced a state of… https://t.co/Hg5dAswVrR 7 minutes ago