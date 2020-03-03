Leaked medical conference documents reveal US hospitals preparing for 96 million coronavirus infections and 480,000 deaths
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () (Natural News) Leaked documents from a lecturer at the American Hospital Association (AHA) conference in February reveal that US hospitals are preparing for: – 96 million coronavirus infections – 4.8 million hospitalizations – 480,000 deaths in the USA This is now reported by both the UK Daily Mail as well as Business Insider. As the...
