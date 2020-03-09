Indonesia court annuls government's health insurance premium hikes: Detik.com
Monday, 9 March 2020 () Indonesia's Supreme Court has annulled the government's move to increase health insurance premiums for hundreds of millions of people, news website Detik.com reported on Monday, citing a court ruling.
