There are now TWO novel coronavirus strains in circulation

NaturalNews.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
(Natural News) Believe it or not, there are actually two different strains of the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19) currently in circulation, and new research has found that most people are being infected with the more aggressive and contagious one. Chinese scientists from Shanghai and Beijing looked at 103 samples of the novel virus and identified the...
