Coronavirus testing is "fully available" to the nation's healthcare providers after a million tests were shipped over the weekend, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Monday.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources New Coronavirus Test Is Approved by FDA



New Coronavirus Test Is Approved by FDA The new test is ten times faster than previous tests. In order to approve the new procedure, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted “emergency use.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:57 Published 1 day ago More COVID-19 tests will be available starting this week



Health officials say private labs have tests available for their clients, including Banner Health facilities Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:12 Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Virus testing lag is a 'failing,' US health official says NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. lag in coronavirus testing is “a failing,” a top federal health official said Thursday, and public health experts say they still...

SeattlePI.com 2 days ago



Seattle area official outlines potential next steps in coronavirus response, including cancellation of events Seattle area public-health officials are “at the ready” to start ordering involuntary isolation and quarantines and could move soon to cancel major public...

Seattle Times 5 days ago





Tweets about this