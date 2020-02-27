Global  

Coronavirus: President Xi visits Wuhan to signal control of outbreak

BBC News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The Chinese president visits the epicentre of the outbreak, the city of Wuhan, for the first time.
US increases travel restrictions as Trump confirms first coronavirus death [Video]US increases travel restrictions as Trump confirms first coronavirus death

President Donald Trump has said the first US death from the Covid-19 coronavirus was a woman in her late 50s with a high medical risk. Mr Trump said 22 people in the US have been infected by the virus..

Censor In Chief? VP Pence To Control Coronavirus Info [Video]Censor In Chief? VP Pence To Control Coronavirus Info

US Vice President Mike Pence has been appointed by President Donald Trump to oversee the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Business Insider, Pence quickly announced that Dr...

Coronavirus: President Xi Jinping visits Wuhan epicentre for first time as China 'set to declare victory over outbreak'

'Xi could not have visited Wuhan earlier because the risk of him contracting the virus there was initially too high,' says Beijing professor. 'He is there now to...
10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today: 1. XI VISITS VIRUS’ EPICENTER AS RECESSION FEARS GRIP...
