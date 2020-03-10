Global  

Schools, businesses in part of New Rochelle, New York to close for two weeks to stem coronavirus spread

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that all schools and businesses in a part of New Rochelle considered a hot zone for coronavirus transmission will close for two weeks beginning on Thursday.
News video: Cuomo Announces 1-Mile 'Containment Area' In New Rochelle, Closes Large Gathering Places There For 2 Weeks

Cuomo Announces 1-Mile 'Containment Area' In New Rochelle, Closes Large Gathering Places There For 2 Weeks 30:17

 Recognizing that New Rochelle has been particularly hard hit and problematic in terms of the spread of the virus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that officials are implementing a one mile radius "containment area" there.

