BREAKING: State of Washington about to go under medical martial law to stop the virus from infecting 64,000 by May, warns Gov. Inslee

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

(Natural News) Just as we’ve modeled and predicted, medical martial law is now beginning to be implemented across America to contain the spread of the coronavirus . As of this writing, there are now 804 confirmed infections across America, and the number is rising by over 100 per day (which we also warned about two weeks... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend