More cleaning, few visitors on Chicago, London trading pits amid coronavirus

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Exchange operators in Chicago and London are making contingency plans and stepping up cleaning for the world's last remaining open-outcry futures and options trading floors as the global spread of coronavirus spooks markets.
