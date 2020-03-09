Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > South Korea reports 242 new coronavirus cases, total 7,755

South Korea reports 242 new coronavirus cases, total 7,755

Reuters India Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
South Korea reported 242 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the country's total infections to 7,755, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: New Jersey Officials Announce 5 New Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Total To 11

New Jersey Officials Announce 5 New Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Total To 11 44:11

 The new cases came in the last 24 hours.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Santa Clara County Rolls Out New Strategies To Fight Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]Santa Clara County Rolls Out New Strategies To Fight Spread Of Coronavirus

Kiet Do reports on Santa Clara County making adjustments to growing number of coronavirus cases (3-10-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:00Published

Two New Cases Of Coronavirus Announced In Colorado [Video]Two New Cases Of Coronavirus Announced In Colorado

Two more cases of coronavirus were announced by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Tuesday evening.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

South Korea reports 96 new coronavirus cases, total 7,478

South Korea reported 96 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the country's total infections to 7,478, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Reuters Also reported by •FXstreet.comReuters IndiaMENAFN.comNews24IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Davidk8238

David Kim RT @bpolitics: #Coronavirus latest: -Cases surpass 113,000 worldwide; deaths exceed 3,900 -South Korea reports 131 new cases -Italy to beco… 2 minutes ago

setufreeb

namaste RT @koryodynasty: Just in: South Korea reports 242 additional cases of coronavirus yesterday on March 10. Total of 7,755. https://t.co/sl33… 6 minutes ago

24sante_fr

BonneSante South Korea reports 242 new coronavirus cases, total 7,755 https://t.co/8EwDpZaWqj 6 minutes ago

curvuz

しか~ หิวเนื้อ RT @BNODesk: NEW: South Korea reports 242 new cases of coronavirus and 6 new deaths, raising total to 7,755 cases and 60 dead https://t.co/… 6 minutes ago

MDhamka

HÀMMS' TNB RT @STcom: South Korea reports 242 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 7,755 https://t.co/MNNtH8omAF 6 minutes ago

yperic

Eric Cheng South Korea reports 242 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 7,755 https://t.co/IouaJT0nG1 10 minutes ago

crispinrovere

Crispin Rovere South Korea has been doing better than any western country at containing #coronavirus, but this is also a lesson in… https://t.co/3keS1sqlCv 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.