Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Alert: Bank of England cuts key interest rate to 0.25% as emergency measure in response to COVID-19

Alert: Bank of England cuts key interest rate to 0.25% as emergency measure in response to COVID-19

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Bank of England cuts key interest rate to 0.25% as emergency measure in response to COVID-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: Mark Carney announces Bank of England rate cut

Mark Carney announces Bank of England rate cut 00:47

 The Bank of England has cut interest rates from 0.75% to 0.25% in a move to counter the "economic shock" of the coronavirus outbreak. At a press conference following the rate cut, Bank Governor Mark Carney said the measures announced will "prevent a temporary disruption from causing longer lasting...

Recent related videos from verified sources

European stocks rise on bets ECB will cut rates too [Video]European stocks rise on bets ECB will cut rates too

Global stock markets initially gave a thumbs down to the U.S. rate cut, but on Wednesday European shares rose on bets the ECB and Bank of England will probably cut rates too. Julian Satterthwaite..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:24Published

Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom [Video]Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom

U.S. stocks tumbled nearly 3 percent on Tuesday after a surprise half percentage-point rate cut sparked fear the global economy may be headed for tougher times because of the coronavirus outbreak...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bank of England cuts key interest rate to 0.25% due to virus

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England cut ts key interest rate by 0.5 % to 0.25% on Wednesday, as an emergency measure in response to the outbreak of COVID-19. The...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SeattlePI.comNPRReutersWhich?Reuters IndiaRTTNewsThe CointelegraphUSATODAY.comNYTimes.comCTV News

Australia Lowers Rate To Combat Risks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Australia's central bank lowered its key interest rate by a quarter-point to a new record low, on Tuesday, as risks to the economy from global coronavirus...
RTTNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bharat__Alert

BharatAlert.Com Coronavirus Crisis: Bank Of England Cuts Key Rate By Half A Per Cent https://t.co/6LSuvVhbDX https://t.co/LrF5HBHpQg 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.