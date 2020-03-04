US coronavirus infections just surpassed 1,000 as global death rate reaches 6% which is 60 times higher than the seasonal flu
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () (Natural News) Now that coronavirus testing is finally starting to get under way in the USA, coronavirus infection numbers are skyrocketing. Two weeks ago, I predicted that last week we would see, “tens of cases” of the coronavirus, followed by “dozens of cases” in the subsequent week. Over the next 2-3 weeks, I predicted we...
(Natural News) The World Health Organization has announced that the death rate for those who contract the coronavirus is higher than originally thought. Even... NaturalNews.com Also reported by •IndiaTimes •The Age •New Zealand Herald •WorldNews