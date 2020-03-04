Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > US coronavirus infections just surpassed 1,000 as global death rate reaches 6% which is 60 times higher than the seasonal flu

US coronavirus infections just surpassed 1,000 as global death rate reaches 6% which is 60 times higher than the seasonal flu

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
(Natural News) Now that coronavirus testing is finally starting to get under way in the USA, coronavirus infection numbers are skyrocketing. Two weeks ago, I predicted that last week we would see, “tens of cases” of the coronavirus, followed by “dozens of cases” in the subsequent week. Over the next 2-3 weeks, I predicted we...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

SoCal Events Canceled, Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns [Video]SoCal Events Canceled, Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns

As the global coronavirus outbreak continues to grow — with more than 100,000 cases reported worldwide including dozens in Southern California — many event organizers have decided to cancel or..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:54Published

Elderly Woman Living at California Assisted Living Facility Dies from Coronavirus [Video]Elderly Woman Living at California Assisted Living Facility Dies from Coronavirus

Sacramento County Public Health officials have announced the county’s first death related to the novel coronavirus.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

WHO: Coronavirus is more deadly than originally thought

(Natural News) The World Health Organization has announced that the death rate for those who contract the coronavirus is higher than originally thought.  Even...
NaturalNews.com Also reported by •IndiaTimesThe AgeNew Zealand HeraldWorldNews

Reassessing The Novel Coronavirus’ Mortality Rate Is Key To Important Scientific Decision-Making – Analysis

By Chan Kung andYu (Tony) Pan* As far as the ongoing novel coronavirus epidemic is concerned, ANBOUND may very well be the first think-tank organization to...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this

conlibrarian

ConservativeLibrarian US coronavirus infections just surpassed 1,000 as global death rate reaches 6% which is 60 times higher than the se… https://t.co/QjwYaKaffL 28 minutes ago

bens_hick

Benson RT @ZENINEWS: NATURAL NEWS - DEFENDING HEALTH, LIFE & LIBERTY reported: US coronavirus infections just surpassed 1,000 as global death rate… 29 minutes ago

CGH54

Colin H US #coronavirus #infections just surpassed 1,000 as global #death #rate reaches 6% which is 60 times higher than th… https://t.co/OXUrcbmxKR 41 minutes ago

ZENINEWS

ZENITH NEWS® NATURAL NEWS - DEFENDING HEALTH, LIFE & LIBERTY reported: US coronavirus infections just surpassed 1,000 as global… https://t.co/xbO6iWLPIs 47 minutes ago

Rwbwarrior65

Rwbliberty65 https://t.co/Jng5vVwCLL If you think this is a hoax,may God protect you 47 minutes ago

PrincessBibiRF_

Bibi Spielberg RT @therussophile: US coronavirus infections just surpassed 1,000 as global death rate reaches 6% which is 60 times higher than the seasona… 1 hour ago

QharlenQ

HarlenQueen Number of #confirmed #coronavirus infections in the #USA has just surpassed 1,000 March 10th & it will likely more… https://t.co/GokH2ZVweh 2 hours ago

therussophile

Karl E US coronavirus infections just surpassed 1,000 as global death rate reaches 6% which is 60 times higher than the se… https://t.co/BPh4Ydgt10 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.