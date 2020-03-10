Global  

LOCKDOWN: Cuomo shuts down New Rochelle in New York, sets up one-mile containment zone to be patrolled by the National Guard

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
(Natural News) Just as predicted, medical martial law has finally arrived in the United States with the first government-imposed mass quarantine area for the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19) reportedly being set up in New Rochelle, New York, located to the north of Manhattan. New York Governor Andrew “infanticide” Cuomo declared New Rochelle to be the “most...
News video: Coronavirus Update: Coronavirus Death: 1st Tri-State Area Death in N.J., New Rochelle Area Placed In Containment

Coronavirus Update: Coronavirus Death: 1st Tri-State Area Death in N.J., New Rochelle Area Placed In Containment 04:17

 The first virus-related death in the Tri-State Area has been reported in New Jersey, the same day New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a containment zone in New Rochelle. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Schools, businesses in part of New Rochelle, New York to close for two weeks to stem coronavirus spread

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that all schools and businesses in a part of New Rochelle considered a hot zone for coronavirus transmission will...
Reuters

Schools, public facilities in part of New Rochelle, New York to close for two weeks to stem coronavirus spread

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that schools and "major gathering places" in a part of New Rochelle considered a hot zone for coronavirus...
Reuters

