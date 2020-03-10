LOCKDOWN: Cuomo shuts down New Rochelle in New York, sets up one-mile containment zone to be patrolled by the National Guard
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () (Natural News) Just as predicted, medical martial law has finally arrived in the United States with the first government-imposed mass quarantine area for the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19) reportedly being set up in New Rochelle, New York, located to the north of Manhattan. New York Governor Andrew “infanticide” Cuomo declared New Rochelle to be the “most...
The first virus-related death in the Tri-State Area has been reported in New Jersey, the same day New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a containment zone in New Rochelle. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.