NY using prison labor to make more hand sanitizer amid coronavirus outbreak
As hand sanitizer flies off store shelves around the world, the state of New York has come up with a way to address the issue: enlisting prison labor to create more of the coveted gel. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in a press conference yesterday that inmates at the state's correctional facilities...
Coronavirus fears led to a spike in hand sanitizer sales by 313 percent in just one week, between February 22 and 29, and on March 5, a 12-ounce Purell bottle, which is normally priced at $4.50, was selling for $50 on Amazon.