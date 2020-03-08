Global  

NY using prison labor to make more hand sanitizer amid coronavirus outbreak

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
(Natural News) As hand sanitizer flies off store shelves around the world, the state of New York has come up with a way to address the issue: enlisting prison labor to create more of the coveted gel. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in a press conference yesterday that inmates at the state’s correctional facilities...
News video: Hand Sanitizer Sales Spiked 313 Percent in Just a Week

Hand Sanitizer Sales Spiked 313 Percent in Just a Week 00:28

 Coronavirus fears led to a spike in hand sanitizer sales by 313 percent in just one week, between February 22 and 29, and on March 5, a 12-ounce Purell bottle, which is normally priced at $4.50, was selling for $50 on Amazon.

