Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Cancer doctor at Hamilton Health Sciences tests positive for COVID-19, city's 1st case

Cancer doctor at Hamilton Health Sciences tests positive for COVID-19, city's 1st case

CBC.ca Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
A Hamilton doctor is the city's first positive COVID-19 case and has been in contact with patients and staff.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published < > Embed
News video: New presumptive positive COVID-19 case Charlotte County

New presumptive positive COVID-19 case Charlotte County 00:12

 The Florida Department of Health has announced a new, 'presumptive positive' COVID-19 case in Charlotte County.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Episcopal Rector In Fort Worth Has First 'Presumptive Positive' Tarrant County Case Of COVID-19 [Video]Episcopal Rector In Fort Worth Has First 'Presumptive Positive' Tarrant County Case Of COVID-19

The rector of Trinity Episcopal Church, Episcopal Diocese of Fort Worth -- Rev. Dr. Robert Pace --  has the first "presumptive positive" case of COVID-19 in Tarrant County. 

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:21Published

Mayor Lucas to hold press conference on COVID-19 [Video]Mayor Lucas to hold press conference on COVID-19

Mayor Quinton Lucas will hold a press conference with an update on prevention plans for COVID-19.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fort Bend County health department confirms 'presumptive positive' coronavirus case

This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story and related video. FORT BEND COUNTY — The Fort Bend County health...
bizjournals

29 positive cases of Coronavirus in India

India has so far reported 28 positive cases of Coronavirus, which includes 16 Italian tourists, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday and...
Mid-Day Also reported by •bizjournalsNews24allAfrica.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WilliamsGarethE

Gareth Williams RT @CBCHamilton: LIVE: Hamilton and Halton health officials provide an update on the case of a cancer doctor working at Hamilton Health Sci… 10 seconds ago

kfacc

KFACC RT @CBCAlerts: Doctor in Hamilton, Ontario tests positive for coronavirus after trip abroad. The doctor, an oncologist, has had contact wit… 16 seconds ago

DATCherylMD

Dr. B.S. Detector🧓🧗‍♀️🚣‍♀️🧵🧶🇨🇦🥃 RT @CountryGardener: One of Ontario’s four new cases is a doctor at Hamilton Health Sciences main cancer treatment centre. She was working… 41 seconds ago

Tigergeorgie

Virtue alone enobles - clan Henderson 🇨🇦🇺🇸 Cancer doctor at Hamilton Health Sciences tests positive for COVID-19, city's 1st case | CBC News Turdo & Pattycak… https://t.co/a7qmJZ3d6f 50 seconds ago

HealthWorksBC

PaulGallant, CHE 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 Cancer doctor in her 30’s at Hamilton Health Sciences tests positive for #COVID19. She returned from a personal tri… https://t.co/JIZ7IvMW8Z 4 minutes ago

RichardAndoga

Richard Andoga RT @CBCHamilton: BREAKING: Cancer doctor at Hamilton Health Sciences tests positive for COVID-19, city's 1st case | CBC News https://t.co/K… 6 minutes ago

AnwarKnight

Anwar Knight RT @CTVToronto: UPDATE: One of Ontario's four new cases of COVID-19 is a doctor at Hamilton Health Science's main cancer treatment centre.… 6 minutes ago

BMICalculatorCA

BMICalculator Canada Cancer doctor at Hamilton Health Sciences tests positive for COVID-19, city's 1st case https://t.co/J46w8AMIjC https://t.co/RqSIQYroSi 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.