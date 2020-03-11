Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > WHO says uses of word pandemic does not change what we do with virus

WHO says uses of word pandemic does not change what we do with virus

Reuters Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The World Health Organization's use of the word pandemic to describe the outbreak of the new coronavirus does not change its response, the head of the WHO's emergencies programme said on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Comscore’s ‘Epidemic Safety Filter’ Lets Brands Opt Out Of Virus News: Gantz [Video]

Comscore’s ‘Epidemic Safety Filter’ Lets Brands Opt Out Of Virus News: Gantz

VIA BEETCAM -- Is coronavirus good or bad for advertisers and their publishers? The thirst for information about the pandemic is widely seen as driving a flight of audience to trusted news sources. So..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:24Published
Can Nail Polish Remover Kill Germs and Viruses? 11 Surprising Uses for Acetone [Video]

Can Nail Polish Remover Kill Germs and Viruses? 11 Surprising Uses for Acetone

With the growing demand for disinfectants due to the coronavirus pandemic, you’re probably wondering what else you can use to kill viruses on surfaces. Can acetone be used for more than just removing..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:06Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.