France's coronavirus death toll close to 50, new restrictions imposed

Reuters Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
France's coronavirus death toll rose by almost 50% to 48, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday, adding new restrictions would be implemented to try and contain the outbreak.
