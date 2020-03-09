Global  

Cuba urges citizens to make own masks as it braces for coronavirus

Cuba urges citizens to make own masks as it braces for coronavirus

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Cuba's textile industry has been drafted to fabricate masks while the government is also urging citizens to make their own, as the Communist-run island braces for the potential arrival of coronavirus amid a cash crunch and dwindling supplies worldwide.
News video: Thai locals taught how to produce face masks during coronavirus crisis

Thai locals taught how to produce face masks during coronavirus crisis 04:50

 Thai locals take part in a workshop learning how to make protective face masks from cloth as the country battles a shortage during the coronavirus crisis. The country's government rolled out the classes nationwide, teaching residents how then can sew face mask from cloth to help protect themselves...

Market trader shows how to turn Union Jack buntin into coronavirus face masks [Video]Market trader shows how to turn Union Jack buntin into coronavirus face masks

A market trader has shown British spirit by showing how to turn Union Jack bunting - into corona face masks. Mike Watts, 68, runs souvenir and gift shop A Nice Little Shop, in the Guildhall Markets in..

Coronavirus fear prompt 156 Georgian citizens on special flight to leave Italy [Video]Coronavirus fear prompt 156 Georgian citizens on special flight to leave Italy

Two Georgian Airways planes have recently landed at Tbilisi International Airport, carrying out a special Rome-Tbilisi flight to bring 156 Georgian citizens home amid coronavirus fears. Footage from..

Cuba confirms first coronavirus cases, urges citizens to make own masks

Cuba confirmed its first cases of the new coronavirus on Wednesday, while its textile industry has been drafted to fabricate masks and the government also urges...
Reuters India

