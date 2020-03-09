Cuba urges citizens to make own masks as it braces for coronavirus

Cuba's textile industry has been drafted to fabricate masks while the government is also urging citizens to make their own, as the Communist-run island braces for the potential arrival of coronavirus amid a cash crunch and dwindling supplies worldwide.



