Philippines senate, ADB headquarters closed after coronavirus scare

The Asian Development Bank closed its headquarters and the Philippines senate went into lockdown on Thursday, after visitors to both buildings in Manila tested positive for the coronavirus



Recent related news from verified sources Diplomat from Philippines first known coronavirus case at U.N. in New York A female diplomat from the Philippines mission to the United Nations tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, according to a note sent to U.N. missions,...

Reuters 6 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this