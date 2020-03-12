Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Philippines senate, ADB headquarters closed after coronavirus scare

Philippines senate, ADB headquarters closed after coronavirus scare

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The Asian Development Bank closed its headquarters and the Philippines senate went into lockdown on Thursday, after visitors to both buildings in Manila tested positive for the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Diplomat from Philippines first known coronavirus case at U.N. in New York

A female diplomat from the Philippines mission to the United Nations tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, according to a note sent to U.N. missions,...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.