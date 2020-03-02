Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > TrumpÂ addresses nation as Congress unveils virus response

TrumpÂ addresses nation as Congress unveils virus response

Newsday Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
After days of playing down the threat, Trump announced he would be delivering a prime-time Oval Office address on the federal response to the outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Special Report: President Trump addresses the nation on the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic [Video]Special Report: President Trump addresses the nation on the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic

President Trump, in an address to the nation regarding the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said he is suspending all travel from Europe (not including the U.K.) to the U.S. for 30 days..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 09:30Published

US ramps up virus response, second death reported [Video]US ramps up virus response, second death reported

Washington state reported the second death from the coronavirus in the United States, just as President Trump and his administration are ramping up their response to the outbreak. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump to address nation as Congress unveils virus response

U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to announce a range of executive actions in an address to the nation Wednesday night as Washington raced to confront a viral...
CTV News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.