TrumpÂ addresses nation as Congress unveils virus response

After days of playing down the threat, Trump announced he would be delivering a prime-time Oval Office address on the federal response to the outbreak.



Recent related videos from verified sources Special Report: President Trump addresses the nation on the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic President Trump, in an address to the nation regarding the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said he is suspending all travel from Europe (not including the U.K.) to the U.S. for 30 days.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 09:30Published now US ramps up virus response, second death reported Washington state reported the second death from the coronavirus in the United States, just as President Trump and his administration are ramping up their response to the outbreak. Gloria Tso reports. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:37Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Trump to address nation as Congress unveils virus response U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to announce a range of executive actions in an address to the nation Wednesday night as Washington raced to confront a viral...

CTV News 5 hours ago



