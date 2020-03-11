St. Patrick's Day parades nixed, from New York to Dublin

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )





The postponement of the March 17 parade adds to the roster of events and holidays upended around the world by the spreading infection. Chicago, Boston, and even the Irish capital of Dublin, have cancelled St. Patrick's Day parades.



The New York parade honoring Irish heritage dates back longer than the United States and draws tens of thousands of marchers and throngs of spectators to Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue.



Cuomo, a Democrat, said while the risk of transmission might be lower in an outdoor gathering, health experts had urged him to call it off.



“While I know the parade organizers did not make this decision lightly, public health experts agree that one of the most effective ways to contain the spread of the virus is to limit large gatherings and close contacts, and I applaud the parade's leadership for working cooperatively with us," Cuomo said in a statement.



The governor's statement did not say when this year's parade will take place, if at all.



The coronavirus has spurred quarantines, lockdowns and other measures in spots around the globe. And it has sunk annual events from Lunar New Year festivities in China to the South by Southwest music, film and tech festival in Austin, Texas.



The New York City metropolitan area has been home to one of the largest outbreaks in the U.S., with many cases linked to one community in the suburb of New Rochelle.



In Chicago, the city's mayor said she couldn't risk the kind of gathering that scientists warn could hasten the further spread of COVID-19.



