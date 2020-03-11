Global  

Coronavirus, questions and answers: What can you do to protect yourself?

Newsday Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
How does coronavirus spread? Local medical expertsÂ answerÂ commonly asked questions about the virus, also known as 2019-nCoV.
News video: Coronavirus questions answered

Coronavirus questions answered 32:16

 As concerns about the Coronavirus spread, we are here to help educate you about the virus. Two GBMC doctors, Theodore Bailey and Molly Hyde, were in the studio with Christian Schaffer answering viewer's questions.

Tri-County Health hosts COVID-19 virtual town hall [Video]Tri-County Health hosts COVID-19 virtual town hall

Tri-County Health, which covers Douglas, Adams and Arapahoe counties, held a virtual town hall meeting on COVID-19 on Wednesday to discuss preparations and responses to the virus and so people can ask..

Boris Johnson updates MPs on Coronavirus [Video]Boris Johnson updates MPs on Coronavirus

Boris Johnson has updated MPs on the Coronavirus during today’s Prime Minister’s Questions – after it was confirmed that health minister Nadine Dorries has tested positive for the virus. Report..

Tri-County Health officials field questions on coronavirus as pandemic racks 10 Colorado counties

Colorado's largest local public health agency, Tri-County Health, held a "virtual town hall" for the 1.5 million people across the eastern metro area Wednesday...
‘It’s Just Everywhere Already’: How Delays in Testing Set Back the U.S. Coronavirus Response

Dr. Helen Y. Chu, an infectious disease expert in Seattle, knew that the United States did not have much time. In late January, the first confirmed American case...
juancplascencia

America TODAY RT @NewDay: - What should home health care aides do when caring for older Americans? - Should older Americans avoid public transportation?… 7 minutes ago

jay13x

Jay Annelli RT @ASTHO: Have questions about certain vocabulary used for #COVID19, like what is social distancing? When should I quarantine versus isola… 11 minutes ago

ASTHO

ASTHO Have questions about certain vocabulary used for #COVID19, like what is social distancing? When should I quarantine… https://t.co/tQ2vWKXG1h 16 minutes ago

wa5imm

waseem Aziz RT @ZahidGishkori: Questions & Questions on #CoronavirusPandemic. No answers yet. However, you must read it though. 1-How many cases of co… 21 minutes ago

jamespstephen

James Stephen Please will someone share the best answers we have to the most simple questions about the #coronavirus - what is th… https://t.co/Pm2uP9YEpf 23 minutes ago

SamWitts2

Mysticalmaid RT @BBCNews: Questions about coronavirus? Get in touch with what you want to know about Covid-19 and our experts will try to get you the a… 23 minutes ago

tips2liveby1

Tips2LiveBy The travel ban from Europe that the President announced last night has a lot of people confused. Here are some ques… https://t.co/YbcKz4a3fp 25 minutes ago

nishap134

Nisha RT @WTHRcom: What are the symptoms? Should I avoid travel as spring break approaches? Why are schools closing? https://t.co/hPfA8GiXuW 31 minutes ago

