Poland reports first death from coronavirus

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Poland has reported its first death from coronavirus, local authorities in the city of Poznan said on Thursday, as reported by private broadcaster TVN24.
Recent related news from verified sources

Panama's health ministry reports first coronavirus death

Panama's health ministry said on Tuesday that it confirmed the country's first death from coronavirus, a day after the health minister reported the first case of...
Reuters India

Coronavirus: Person dies of virus in California becoming first US death outside Washington state

California has seen its first death from coronavirus, officials have said, bringing the number of deaths in the United States from the virus to 11. This is the...
Independent

