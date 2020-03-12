Global  

China senior medical adviser: coronavirus pandemic 'over by June' if countries act

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The global coronavirus pandemic could be over by June if countries mobilize to fight it, Beijing's senior medical officer said on Thursday, as China declared the peak had passed there and new cases in Hubei fell to single digits for the first time.
