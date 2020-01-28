Global  

Canada wants U.S. answers on common border amid coronavirus, flight curbs

Reuters India Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Canada will reach out to the United States to discuss the effect of President Donald Trump's "unilateral" decision to restrict travel from Europe and other issues tied to the new coronavirus outbreak, the deputy prime minister said on Thursday.
Wife Of Canada's First Confirmed Coronavirus Patient Also Tests Positive [Video]Wife Of Canada's First Confirmed Coronavirus Patient Also Tests Positive

The wife of Canada’s first confirmed Coronavirus patient has also tested positive for it. An Ontario laboratory is currently investigating hers and 19 other suspected cases in Canada. According to..

2 passengers test positive for new coronavirus after flight from Sky Harbor to Canada, officials say

A husband and wife tested positive in Canada for the new coronavirus after being on a flight from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Feb. 28.  
