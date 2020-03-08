Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Alert: Italy's coronavirus death toll tops 1,000 as Europe becomes new center of the world's pandemic

Alert: Italy's coronavirus death toll tops 1,000 as Europe becomes new center of the world's pandemic

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
ROME (AP) — Italy's coronavirus death toll tops 1,000 as Europe becomes new center of the world's pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 22 In U.S., 16 Million On Lockdown In Italy

Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 22 In U.S., 16 Million On Lockdown In Italy 01:51

 In the U.S., the outbreak has now affected 34 states and the District of Columbia. CBS News' Nancy Chen reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

SUNY Fredonia to remain open amid coronavirus outbreak [Video]SUNY Fredonia to remain open amid coronavirus outbreak

Use common sense. That's the advice Chautauqua County and Fredonia officials are offering about coronavirus. Chautauqua County has no confirmed cases of COVID-19. The economic impact of the virus is..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:20Published

Coronavirus Pandemic Triggers Waves Of Layoffs [Video]Coronavirus Pandemic Triggers Waves Of Layoffs

Companies around the world are laying off workers as the coronavirus pandemic takes hold.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

France's coronavirus death toll close to 50, new restrictions imposed

France's coronavirus death toll rose by almost 50% to 48, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday, adding new restrictions would be implemented to...
Reuters

US coronavirus death toll reaches 19; New York declares emergency

The latest of the hundreds of confirmed cases nationwide were reported in Virginia, Maryland, DC and New York.
Al Jazeera


Tweets about this

_am_DEATH

कलयुगी परशुराम 🚩💪🌏🌍🌎💪🚩 RT @FitBharat: Important Alert🚨Plz Share After WHO declared #coronavirus outbreak pandemic Indian Govt suspended all existing valid visas,… 12 hours ago

TheZurd0

aliven’t+ 🇮🇨 RT @covid2019_info: 🇮🇹 ALERT - #Italy announces 977 new cases of #COVID19 and 168 new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 10149,… 2 days ago

covid2019_info

🦠 coronavirus spread 🇮🇹 ALERT - #Italy announces 977 new cases of #COVID19 and 168 new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 101… https://t.co/xoHY7OXRfj 2 days ago

Arif61590112

Arif Coronavirus Live Updates: China’s Xi Jinping Visits Wuhan as Global Death Toll Tops 4,000 As Italy restricted trave… https://t.co/UDqAHrHiMk 3 days ago

bluemedia68

jeremy young RT @DextrousNinja: #BREAKING #UPDATE #coronavirus 🚨Italy Reports Alarming 🚨 🔸1,492 new cases 🔸133 new deaths Raising total to 🔸7,375 case… 4 days ago

DextrousNinja

#DextrousNinja #BREAKING #UPDATE #coronavirus 🚨Italy Reports Alarming 🚨 🔸1,492 new cases 🔸133 new deaths Raising total to 🔸7,375… https://t.co/lVUaczanhk 4 days ago

bountyofbeads2

Bounty Of Beads It’s Time to Impeach Trump 🚨BREAKING NEWS ALERT🚨 iBBC News - Italian death toll soars amid travel ban Italy coronavirus death toll soars by 1… https://t.co/mqHFWyrEUa 4 days ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 BBC Alert! Coronavirus: Italy reports biggest daily jump in death toll https://t.co/sYCQg9FYcn #News https://t.co/RvG8D2eo9X 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.