Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson treated for coronavirus

CBS News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced they tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia. The married couple are now in isolation. Carter Evans reports.
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Diagnosed With Coronavirus | Billboard News

2020 Kids' Choice Awards, More Events Postponed, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus | Billboard News [Video]2020 Kids' Choice Awards, More Events Postponed, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus | Billboard News

These are your top stories in music for Thursday, March 12.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:14Published

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Diagnosed With Coronavirus [Video]Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Diagnosed With Coronavirus

If the persistent call from local and national government to combat the coronavirus and keep it in check has failed to motivate people, that all changed when Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Believed to Have Contracted Coronavirus in the U.S.

Officials from the Queensland Health department claim that the seven new cases they are dealing with, including the two Hollywood stars, travelled to Queensland...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •CBS NewsGothamistIndian ExpressJust JaredE! OnlineFOXNews.comBelfast TelegraphNewsy

Betty White's Rep Reveals How She's Doing After Fans Get Her Trending Over Coronavirus Concerns

Betty White‘s name was trending on Twitter on Wednesday (March 11) after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson confirmed that they had been diagnosed with Coronavirus. It...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! OnlineFOXNews.com

