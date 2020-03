Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) went after CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield and NIAD Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, Thursday, as they testified before the...

NIAID Director Says U.S. Coronavirus Testing System 'Is A Failing' Watch VideoDuring a congressional hearing on Thursday, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said the U.S. is "failing" in...

Newsy 2 hours ago