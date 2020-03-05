Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > West Australian coronavirus case underscores how quickly the virus spreads around the globe on international flights

West Australian coronavirus case underscores how quickly the virus spreads around the globe on international flights

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
(Natural News) There are now six confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19) in Western Australia, and several of them involve people who traveled internationally via commercial air and presumably spread it all around before being identified. One case in particular is a woman in her 70s who reportedly traveled from Cuba to London, then...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Qantas cuts international capacity as coronavirus bites

Qantas cuts international capacity as coronavirus bites 01:52

 Australian airline Qantas announced on Tuesday (March 10) it will cut its international capacity by nearly 25% over the next six months and delay an order for Airbus A350 planes, all part of sweeping changes in response to a coronavirus-led plunge in passenger demand. Libby Hogan reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

First Coronavirus Case Confirmed In North Dakota [Video]First Coronavirus Case Confirmed In North Dakota

A man has tested positive for the coronavius in North Dakota, the first such case in the state, health officials said. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:29Published

America Tips Grim Coronavirus Marker: 1,000 cases [Video]America Tips Grim Coronavirus Marker: 1,000 cases

More than 1,000 people in the United States have been confirmed to have the novel coronavirus. Local officials in California and New York have begun to enact aggressive new measures to contain the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fort Bend County health department confirms 'presumptive positive' coronavirus case

This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story and related video. FORT BEND COUNTY — The Fort Bend County health...
bizjournals Also reported by •IndiaTimesCBS NewsReutersPRAVDA

Delta cutting international and domestic flights due to coronavirus

Delta Air Lines is cutting its international flight capacity by 20 to 25 percent and its domestic U.S. flight capacity by 10 to 15 percent as coronavirus fears...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.