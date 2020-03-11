Global  

Trump: coronavirus testing will soon happen on 'large scale', 'red tape' cut

Reuters Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump said on Friday morning that coronavirus testing in the United States will soon happen on a large scale, but did not provide any details on how that would be accomplished.
What A Week: Trump On Coronavirus; Local Coronavirus Response; Biden vs. Sanders

What A Week: Trump On Coronavirus; Local Coronavirus Response; Biden vs. Sanders

 WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss President Trump's and the local response to coronavirus; and the latest updates in the race to the Democratic nomination.

