How the U.S. plans to correct the "failing" coronavirus testing system

CBS News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, said Thursday the United States' coronavirus testing system was "failing." He joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what the country is doing to correct the system and get more people tested.
News video: NIAID Director Says U.S. Coronavirus Testing System 'Is A Failing'

NIAID Director Says U.S. Coronavirus Testing System 'Is A Failing' 01:02

 The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said the testing system in the U.S. &quot;is not geared to what we need right now.&quot;

