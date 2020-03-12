Boston Marathon postponed until Sept. 14 amid virus concerns

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced the decision Friday. The Boston Athletic Association, which oversees the marathon, had held off deciding the fate of the April 20 race even as other high-profile sports events were canceled or postponed around the globe.



But pressure had mounted in recent weeks from officials in Boston and the seven cities and towns along the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) course. Some had expressed worries not only for the health of the 31,000 registered runners but also the estimated 1 million spectators who traditionally line the route, giving athletes hand slaps and even kisses as they pass.



Walsh, making the announcement with race organizers and other officials outside City Hall, drew on the city’s rallying cry in the aftermath of the bombings that killed three and injured scores of others at the marathon finish line in 2013.



“We’ve shown before that whatever the challenge to our marathon and to our city, we are Boston Strong," he said. “The marathon is Boston. It connects us. It reflects us. It brings out our community spirit and our resiliency."



Walsh acknowledged postponing the race is a big undertaking, but that canceling it outright would have been even more harmful. The marathon pumps $211 million a year into the city's economy and about $40 million charities, he said.



And there was never a consideration to run the race with a limited field of elite runners, Walsh added.Friday



“That’s not the Boston Marathon. We’re an inclusive marathon,” he said. “The Boston Marathon is for everyone.”



