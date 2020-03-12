Global  

Boston Marathon postponed until Sept. 14 amid virus concerns

SeattlePI.com Friday, 13 March 2020
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Marathon, the world's most celebrated footrace, was postponed until Sept. 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced the decision Friday. The Boston Athletic Association, which oversees the marathon, had held off deciding the fate of the April 20 race even as other high-profile sports events were canceled or postponed around the globe.

But pressure had mounted in recent weeks from officials in Boston and the seven cities and towns along the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) course. Some had expressed worries not only for the health of the 31,000 registered runners but also the estimated 1 million spectators who traditionally line the route, giving athletes hand slaps and even kisses as they pass.

Walsh, making the announcement with race organizers and other officials outside City Hall, drew on the city’s rallying cry in the aftermath of the bombings that killed three and injured scores of others at the marathon finish line in 2013.

“We’ve shown before that whatever the challenge to our marathon and to our city, we are Boston Strong," he said. “The marathon is Boston. It connects us. It reflects us. It brings out our community spirit and our resiliency."

Walsh acknowledged postponing the race is a big undertaking, but that canceling it outright would have been even more harmful. The marathon pumps $211 million a year into the city's economy and about $40 million charities, he said.

And there was never a consideration to run the race with a limited field of elite runners, Walsh added.

“That’s not the Boston Marathon. We’re an inclusive marathon,” he said. “The Boston Marathon is for everyone.”

This month's Tokyo Marathon was expected to have 38,000 participants but was limited to elite...
News video: Boston Marathon Officially Postponed To September Due To Coronavirus Crisis

Boston Marathon Officially Postponed To September Due To Coronavirus Crisis 02:19

 The governor will file a bill to make Sept. 14 a special holiday. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Alert: Organizers postpone the Boston Marathon until Sept. 14 because of rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (AP) — Organizers postpone the Boston Marathon until Sept. 14 because of rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
The Boston Marathon Has Been Postponed Until Sept. 14

For more than 100 years, the Boston Marathon was run each April. This year, it will be postponed until the autumn amid concerns about the coronavirus.
