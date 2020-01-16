Global  

Canada delays budget, shuts down House, warns against foreign travel

Reuters Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Canada on Friday moved to suspend the House of Commons, delay the presentation of a new budget, and advised against non-essential foreign travel in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, senior officials said on Friday.
