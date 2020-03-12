Global  

Europe is epicenter of coronavirus pandemic - WHO

Reuters Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Europe has now become the epicenter of a coronavirus pandemic that has claimed 5,000 lives around the world, "a tragic milestone", the World Health Organization said on Friday.
News video: Coronavirus: WHO says Europe now 'the epicentre of the pandemic'

Coronavirus: WHO says Europe now 'the epicentre of the pandemic' 01:06

 The head of the World Health Organization says Europe, not China, is now the epicentre of the world's coronavirus pandemic. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva that "more cases are now being reported every day than were reported in China at the height of its...

The Latest Headlines as Country Grapples With Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]The Latest Headlines as Country Grapples With Coronavirus Pandemic

Cheddar's senior editor Carlo Versano breaks down the latest on the coronavirus pandemic. First starting in Europe: Spain just ordered the country's first lockdown in the region of Catalonia as the..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:46Published

No Paris mayoral election delay despite coronavirus outbreak [Video]No Paris mayoral election delay despite coronavirus outbreak

Despite the pandemic, France will go ahead with local elections on Sunday.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published


Europe is epicenter of coronavirus pandemic: WHO

Europe has now become the epicenter of a coronavirus pandemic that has claimed 5,000 lives around the world, "a tragic milestone", the World Health Organization...
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersThe VergeBusiness InsiderPinkNewsNaturalNews.com

'We'll get you out': Travelers race to get home, prices soar after Europe coronavirus travel ban

In the wake of President Trump's travel ban from Europe, Americans are scrambling as they figure out how to get home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ReutersThe VergeBusiness Insider

