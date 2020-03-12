Europe is epicenter of coronavirus pandemic - WHO

Friday, 13 March 2020 () Europe has now become the epicenter of a coronavirus pandemic that has claimed 5,000 lives around the world, "a tragic milestone", the World Health Organization said on Friday.
The head of the World Health Organization says Europe, not China, is now the epicentre of the world's coronavirus pandemic. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva that "more cases are now being reported every day than were reported in China at the height of its...
In the wake of President Trump's travel ban from Europe, Americans are scrambling as they figure out how to get home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
