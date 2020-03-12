Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Alert: Trump announces public-private partnership to increase national coronavirus testing capabilities

Alert: Trump announces public-private partnership to increase national coronavirus testing capabilities

SeattlePI.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump announces public-private partnership to increase national coronavirus testing capabilities.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Gov. Baker On Coronavirus: ‘We Need Much More Testing Capability’

Gov. Baker On Coronavirus: ‘We Need Much More Testing Capability’ 01:21

 Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker urged the federal government to increase coronavirus testing capabilities.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump declares coronavirus a national emergency [Video]Trump declares coronavirus a national emergency

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus, opening the door to providing what he said was about $50 billion in federal aid to fight the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:27Published

Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Pandemic, House Dems Announces Bill To Aid Americans [Video]Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Pandemic, House Dems Announces Bill To Aid Americans

On the day President Donald Trump issued a national emergency over the growing coronavirus pandemic, House Democrats announced an agreement with the administration to provide financial relief to..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump is pledging to speed up coronavirus testing by bringing together leaders from Walmart, CVS, LabCorp

President Trump has tapped business leaders to help speed up coronavirus testing. We talked with one of them: Kyle Armbrester from Signify Health.
USATODAY.com

Google, Walmart join U.S. effort to speed up coronavirus testing

Corporate America joined the fight against the spread of coronavirus on Friday, as President Donald Trump and executives announced that Google would offer a...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EDULoanCenter

Student Debt Help When Forbes announces there is a 97% failure rate to get into public loan forgiveness is this even something that w… https://t.co/r3x5kCvDex 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.