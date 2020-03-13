Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Mars Rover Launch Delayed Until 2022 Over Software Tests And Coronavirus

Mars Rover Launch Delayed Until 2022 Over Software Tests And Coronavirus

NPR Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The European Space Agency and Russia's Roscosmos planned for a July launch for the ExoMars. They said "the epidemiological situation in Europe" factored into the delay.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

damienluviano

Damien Luviano Mars Rover Launch Delayed Until 2022 Over Software Tests And Coronavirus https://t.co/V73Z2zf2Dq 4 minutes ago

PegorettiGuy

3.14159265358979323... #Covid_19 has delayed the launch of ExoMars mission. @coreyspowell https://t.co/t5UG4AVk0S 6 minutes ago

technology_2021

Technology News 2021 RT @sciencenews2019: Mars Rover Launch Delayed Until 2022 Over Software Tests And Coronavirus https://t.co/5gRzLwzQIZ #Science https://t.co… 11 minutes ago

sciencenews2019

Science News 2019 Mars Rover Launch Delayed Until 2022 Over Software Tests And Coronavirus https://t.co/5gRzLwzQIZ #Science https://t.co/ImO2hJFiXX 12 minutes ago

palomarskies

Scott Kardel Oh, no! https://t.co/riXdSB7YBo 36 minutes ago

ArizonaWildcat

Sara Hammond RT @MelissaSevigny: The advice not to travel now includes... Mars. 😬https://t.co/I5rgwspoYE 45 minutes ago

VerdantSquare

Verdant Square Mars Rover Launch Delayed Until 2022 Over Software Tests And Coronavirus https://t.co/EsI4Wumxrp - via @NPR https://t.co/dUklS1pkaB 53 minutes ago

MelissaSevigny

Melissa Sevigny The advice not to travel now includes... Mars. 😬https://t.co/I5rgwspoYE 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.