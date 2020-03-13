BREAKING: President Trump declares state of emergency as coronavirus epidemic explodes across America, explains that only people "with symptoms" will be tested
Friday, 13 March 2020 () (Natural News) As Natural News predicted would happen over a week ago, President Trump today declared a national state of emergency in the national fight against the coronavirus epidemic. “To unleash the full power of the federal government today, I am officially declaring a national emergency,” he said today. “I am urging every state to...
Illustration: Alex Castro / The Verge
Google is working with the US government in building a specialized website to help people determine whether and how to... The Verge Also reported by •Reuters India •WorldNews •Hindu •Zee News