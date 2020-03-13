Global  

Trump declares national emergency to combat coronavirus

CBS News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
President Trump declared a national emergency on Friday over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Mr. Trump also expressed for the first time a willingness to be tested. Wejiia Jiang reports.
 President Donald Trump declares a national emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

