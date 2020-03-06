Global  

Mainland China sees imported virus cases exceed new local infections for first time

Reuters Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The number of new coronavirus cases imported into mainland China from overseas surpassed the number of locally transmitted new infections for the first time on Friday, data released by the National Health Commission showed on Saturday.
