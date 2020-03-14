House passes aid bill after Trump declares virus emergency

Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved legislation early Saturday to provide direct relief to Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally from the coronavirus pandemic President Donald Trump on Friday declared the outbreak a national emergency , freeing up money and resources to fight it, then threw his support behind the congressional aid package.From the Rose Garden, Trump said, "I am officially declaring a national emergency," unleashing as much as $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the crisis.Trump also announced a range of executive actions, including a new public-private partnership to expand coronavirus testing capabilities with drive-through locations, as Washington tries to subdue the new virus whose spread is roiling markets, shuttering institutions and disrupting the lives of everyday Americans.But he denied any responsibility for delays in making testing available as his administration has come under criticism for being too slow to respond.Trump said, "I don't take responsibility at all" for the slow rollout of testing.As the House prepared to vote late Friday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi trumpeted the hard-fought package that will provide free testing, sick pay for workers, enhanced unemployment benefits and bolstered food programs."We did what we said we were going to do: Put families first," said Pelosi, flanked by Democratic lawmakers, including many freshmen. The House passed the bill after midnight on a bipartisan vote, 363-40. It now goes to the Senate.Trump's tweet of approval instilled fresh energy in the package, all but ensuring that wary Republicans would join with a robust vote."I encourage all Republicans and Democrats to come together and VOTE YES!" Trump wrote, "Look forward to signing...


