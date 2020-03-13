Pelosi to deliver statement on coronavirus economic relief bill Friday afternoon



Recent related videos from verified sources U.S. House to pass coronavirus aid bill -Pelosi



U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that the Democratic-controlled chamber would pass a coronavirus economic aid package, which would provide free coronavirus testing and two weeks of paid.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:50 Published 8 hours ago Disney World Closes Over Coronavirus Threat



Disney World Closes Over Coronavirus Threat The Walt Disney Company announced the closure on Friday. Disney Statement, via CNN Disney Statement, via CNN Disney Statement, via CNN Disney World and.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:11 Published 18 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Prepare For Bankruptcies, Layoffs And A Drilling Slowdown Oil prices have fallen nearly 50 percent since the start of the year and the short-term outlook isn’t looking very promising as OPEC and Russia continue to...

OilPrice.com 18 hours ago



Coronavirus updates: House passes economic relief bill, Trump says 'mostly likely' to get tested The House passed legislation to provide economic relief to Americans affected by coronavirus. It heads to the Senate for a vote Monday.

USATODAY.com 2 hours ago



