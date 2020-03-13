Pelosi to deliver statement on coronavirus economic relief bill Friday afternoon
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will deliver a statement on the coronavirus economic relief bill currently under consideration in her chamber at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT), her office said.
