Pelosi to deliver statement on coronavirus economic relief bill Friday afternoon

Reuters India Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will deliver a statement on the coronavirus economic relief bill currently under consideration in her chamber at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT), her office said.
 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he did not support a coronavirus economic relief bill put forth by the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives. This report produced by Zach Goelman.

