Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Cybercriminals take advantage of coronavirus fears

Cybercriminals take advantage of coronavirus fears

CBS News Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Cybercriminals are taking advantage of a weary public amid fears over the global coronavirus pandemic. Scammers have created websites offering hard-to-get medical supplies for outrageous prices, and even radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was ordered to stop selling fake coronavirus cures. Catherine Herridge speaks to security experts at a global operations center about how they are tracking and combating the spike of coronavirus cybercrime.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published < > Embed
News video: Three ways scammers are taking advantage of coronavirus fears

Three ways scammers are taking advantage of coronavirus fears 01:53

 Coronavirus is top of mind for so many, even scammers looking to take advantage of people's fear of getting sick.

Recent related videos from verified sources

What to do if you're stuck at home: Expert advice on coronavirus cabin fever [Video]

What to do if you're stuck at home: Expert advice on coronavirus cabin fever

So, school is out for the rest of the month. Now what? For parents juggling health fears with logistical concerns, experts have some advice to cure cabin fever.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:56Published
Fears over the coronavirus lead to empty shelves and long lines at grocery stores across the country [Video]

Fears over the coronavirus lead to empty shelves and long lines at grocery stores across the country

People across the country are flocking to grocery stores loading up on items amid growing concerns over the coronavirus, leading to long lines, empty shelves and frustrated customers.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:28Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Leeds advise fans against high fives and hugs amid coronavirus fears after Premier League and EFL ban pre-match handshakes

Leeds have advised fans against high-fiving and hugging each other amid coronavirus fears. The precaution comes after the Premier League and EFL banned pre-match...
talkSPORT

Coronavirus fears, oil crash roil stock market: Here's how 13 local firms fared

Coronavirus fears were among the leading drivers for one of the worst trading days in over a decade, including for Orlando public companies. Stocks in the U.S....
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.