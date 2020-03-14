Global  

New York Gov. Cuomo becomes first to deploy National Guard for coronavirus; troops to assistance in maintenance of “containment area”

NaturalNews.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
(Natural News) As North Carolina and Broward County, Florida, became the latest to declare states of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday was the first state leader to order National Guard troops into action in a bid to help contain the virus’ spread. According to published reports, the troops will...
