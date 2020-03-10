Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Germany tries to stop U.S. from luring away firm seeking coronavirus vaccine

Germany tries to stop U.S. from luring away firm seeking coronavirus vaccine

Reuters Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Berlin is trying to stop Washington from persuading a German company seeking a coronavirus vaccine to move its research to the United States, prompting German politicians to insist no country should have a monopoly on any future vaccine.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Tried To Poach German Scientists, Offered Cash To Be Exclusive To US

Trump Tried To Poach German Scientists, Offered Cash To Be Exclusive To US 00:37

 REUTERS/Andreas Gebert President Donald Trump tried to poach German scientists working on a cure for the coronavirus so he could secure exclusive rights to a potential vaccine for the US only. Newspaper Die Welt am Sonntag reported that Trump's administration had offered large sums of cash to secure...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Reportedly Offered Cash To German Scientists For Exclusive Potential Coronavirus Treatment [Video]

Trump Reportedly Offered Cash To German Scientists For Exclusive Potential Coronavirus Treatment

The Trump administration has reportedly offered huge financial incentives for a German-based company working on a coronavirus vaccine to relocate to the U.S., with any breakthroughs in fighting the..

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:37Published
Volunteers in London Offered $4,588 to Be Infected With Coronavirus [Video]

Volunteers in London Offered $4,588 to Be Infected With Coronavirus

Volunteers in London Offered $4,588 to Be Infected With Coronavirus The Queen Mary BioEnterprises Innovation Centre in London is seeking two dozen volunteers to inject themselves with coronavirus...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:02Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Germany tries to stop U.S. poaching German firm seeking coronavirus vaccine

Berlin is trying to stop Washington from persuading a German company seeking a coronavirus vaccine to move its research to the United States, prompting German...
Reuters Also reported by •Deutsche WelleRIA Nov.SBSProactive InvestorsNPR

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies shares lifted as it reports positive adjusted underlying earnings for 3Q and nine months

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPATF) (CVE:IPA), the antibody discovery contract research organization (CRO), said lower expenses and increased revenue...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FrancisWegner

𝙎𝙋𝘼𝘾𝙀 𝙁𝙊𝙍𝘾𝙀 𝙁𝙍𝘼𝙉𝘾𝙄𝙎😺 RT @amanbatheja: Via @reuters: "Berlin is trying to stop Washington from persuading a German company seeking a coronavirus vaccine to move… 2 seconds ago

Matt_Windowz

Matt Walz RT @amanbatheja: Germany's health ministry is confirming this bombshell story from German media outlet @welt https://t.co/h1rgaNGn9b https:… 3 seconds ago

Sa0100pp

SteveA @DougKass This is so outrageous that I will not post it without 3X confirmation. https://t.co/i6BCYHTpXG 6 seconds ago

DouglasStolzenb

Doug Stolzenberg RT @KatiePhang: ➡️ Germany tries to stop US from luring away firm seeking coronavirus vaccine. “Trump was trying to secure the scientists'… 7 seconds ago

wessaidwords

Wesley Whitaker ➡️ Germany tries to stop US from luring away firm seeking coronavirus vaccine. “Trump was trying to secure the sci… https://t.co/fdlWOPBCPd 8 seconds ago

tamina_le

Tamina Le RT @CasMudde: Trump trying to buy German company to ensure only Americans will have #coronavirus vaccine is what "America First" is all abo… 8 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.