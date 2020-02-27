Vatican’s Holy Week to proceed but without public amid virus

Global  

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican's Holy Week ceremonies will go ahead but without public attendance as Italy tries to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the Holy See said Sunday.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that “as far as Holy Week liturgical celebrations are concerned, I can specify that all are confirmed.”

But Bruni added: “As things stand, under study are the ways they would be carried out and who would participate while respecting the security measures put in place to avoid spread of the coronavirus.” He added that in any case, faithful will be able to follow the ceremonies on TV, radio and through online media.

Holy Week begins with Palm Sunday on April 5, culminating on Easter Sunday a week later, with tradition calling for an outdoor Masses in St. Peter's Square on both Sundays. Tens of thousands of faithful usually turn out for the celebration.

Italy is under severe lockdown, with the public restricted from leaving their homes except to buy food, go to work or a few other urgent reasons, and when outside must stay at least one meter (about three feet) away from each other. The disease for most people causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness.

It is not clear if the Italian decree’s restrictions will be extended well into April. But fear of spreading the virus could also jeopardize the traditional Way of the Cross procession on Good Friday on April 10 at the Colosseum, even without the public.

In any case, virus fears and travel restrictions by many countries toward Italy have made tourism virtually vanish.

With St. Peter's Square closed to the public, and one case of infection reported by the Vatican recently, Pope Francis on Sunday delivered his traditional weekly commentary and...
