South Korea reports 74 new coronavirus cases

Reuters India Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
South Korea reported 74 new coronavirus infections on Monday, slightly lower than a day ago, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
South Korea reports 96 new coronavirus cases, total 7,478

South Korea reported 96 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the country's total infections to 7,478, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Reuters

Coronavirus | S.Korea reports 76 new coronavirus cases; airport checks widened

South Korea, which has the highest number of cases in Asia after China, now has a total to 8,162 confirmed infections and 75 deaths, the Korea Centers for...
Hindu

