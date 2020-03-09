American Airlines confirms one pilot POSITIVE with coronavirus – BUT won't say which routes or dates he flew
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () (Natural News) A pilot for American Airlines Group has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, a representative for the commercial carrier said. The airline, however, has declined to say which routes or days the pilot most recently worked. The company has also declined to confirm when the pilot became ill. According to the airline’s representative,...
The airline says it will suspend 75% of its long-haul international flights as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic. The phased suspension begins Monday and will last through at least May 6. CBS2's..